Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares stood at 3.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply a decrease of -0.07% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IDEX share’s 52-week high remains $3.61, putting it -284.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $475.27M, with average of 6.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IDEX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

After registering a -0.07% downside in the last session, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0400 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.49%, and 6.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.29%.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ideanomics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares are -55.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.81% against 16.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 363.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.07 million and $32.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 180.10% before dropping -14.40% in the following quarter.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ideanomics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics Inc. insiders hold 6.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.34% of the shares at 17.41% float percentage. In total, 16.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.52 million shares (or 4.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 9.02 million shares, or about 1.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.82 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 10.07 million shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.71 million, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about 5.65 million.