How Much Is Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.62, to imply a decrease of -0.56% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The MAS share’s 52-week high remains $71.06, putting it -35.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.59. The company has a valuation of $12.59B, with average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Masco Corporation (MAS), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MAS a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.69.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the latest session, Masco Corporation (MAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.98 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.04%, and -3.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.53, implying an increase of 29.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $87.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAS has been trading -65.34% off suggested target high and -10.22% from its likely low.

Masco Corporation (MAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Masco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Masco Corporation (MAS) shares are -6.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.97% against 13.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.00% this quarter before jumping 3.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $1.95 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.86 billion and $1.97 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.90% before jumping 1.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -46.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.40% annually.

MAS Dividends

Masco Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Masco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.94, with the share yield ticking at 1.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s Major holders

Masco Corporation insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.05% of the shares at 95.59% float percentage. In total, 95.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.74 million shares (or 10.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.41 million shares, or about 9.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.3 billion.

We also have MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Masco Corporation (MAS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund holds roughly 8.04 million shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $487.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.98 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 387.85 million.