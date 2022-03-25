Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Has Gained 1.90% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $109.40, to imply a decrease of -0.37% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The HZNP share’s 52-week high remains $120.54, putting it -10.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $79.81. The company has a valuation of $24.79B, with an average of 1.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the latest session, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 110.13 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.21%, and 20.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.90%. Short interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw shorts transact 5.14 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares are 0.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.76% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.80% this quarter before jumping 4,300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $999.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $906.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $745.31 million and $326.28 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.10% before jumping 177.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 25.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.70% annually.

HZNP Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has its next earnings report out between February 23 and March 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.52% of the shares at 92.46% float percentage. In total, 91.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.14 million shares (or 8.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.17 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 15.87 million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.71 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.45 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $694.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.13 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 552.7 million.