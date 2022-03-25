Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 29.81% Gain

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s traded shares stood at 2.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply an increase of 14.37% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The GNLN share’s 52-week high remains $6.40, putting it -949.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $62.57M, with an average of 1.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

After registering a 14.37% upside in the last session, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6250 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 14.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.81%, and 16.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.17%. Short interest in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw shorts transact 3.66 million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.25, implying an increase of 81.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNLN has been trading -719.67% off suggested target high and -227.87% from its likely low.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Greenlane Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares are -76.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.65% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.30% this quarter before jumping 77.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $59.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.27 million and $36.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.90% before jumping 68.90% in the following quarter.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenlane Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Greenlane Holdings Inc. insiders hold 6.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.53% of the shares at 24.12% float percentage. In total, 22.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.41 million shares (or 6.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 2.54 million shares, or about 3.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.01 million.

We also have Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 2.08 million.