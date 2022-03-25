GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Has Fallen -8.79% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.46, to imply an increase of 6.64% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The GLOP share’s 52-week high remains $5.94, putting it -8.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.46. The company has a valuation of $270.03M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 408.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GLOP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

After registering a 6.64% upside in the latest session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.40 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 6.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.30%, and 34.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.19%. Short interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) saw shorts transact 1.56 million shares and set a 5.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.38, implying a decrease of -1.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLOP has been trading -19.05% off suggested target high and 8.42% from its likely low.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GasLog Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares are 24.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.51% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.70% this quarter before falling -8.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $89.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $83.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $85.05 million and $87.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.20% before dropping -3.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -190.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.10% annually.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GasLog Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 15.58%.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

GasLog Partners LP insiders hold 28.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.56% of the shares at 30.34% float percentage. In total, 21.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.37 million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 0.48 million shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.33 million.

We also have Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund holds roughly 1.18 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 4.97 million.