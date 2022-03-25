Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.51, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The FOXA share’s 52-week high remains $44.95, putting it -8.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.16. The company has a valuation of $21.90B, with average of 3.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fox Corporation (FOXA), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FOXA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

After registering a 1.47% upside in the latest session, Fox Corporation (FOXA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.02 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.56%, and -0.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.87%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.14, implying an increase of 11.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOXA has been trading -32.5% off suggested target high and 13.27% from its likely low.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fox Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fox Corporation (FOXA) shares are 6.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 2.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -106.20% this quarter before jumping 4.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $4.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.36 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 122.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

FOXA Dividends

Fox Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fox Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Major holders

Fox Corporation insiders hold 1.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.94% of the shares at 101.96% float percentage. In total, 99.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 48.41 million shares (or 15.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 40.78 million shares, or about 12.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.64 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fox Corporation (FOXA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 30.45 million shares. This is just over 9.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.9 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 356.94 million.