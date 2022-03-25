Following A -7.79% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI)?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply a decrease of -2.74% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PEI share’s 52-week high remains $3.47, putting it -388.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $60.40M, with average of 585.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PEI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

After registering a -2.74% downside in the last session, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.79%, and -20.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.39%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 29.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PEI has been trading -40.85% off suggested target high and -40.85% from its likely low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares are -64.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 750.00% against 4.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.62 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -38.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 45.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust insiders hold 20.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.48% of the shares at 14.40% float percentage. In total, 11.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.59 million shares (or 3.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lido Advisors, Llc with 1.3 million shares, or about 1.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.59 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 0.94 million.