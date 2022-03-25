Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Added 1.71 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.45, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The FLEX share’s 52-week high remains $19.50, putting it -11.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.88. The company has a valuation of $7.93B, with average of 4.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

After registering a 1.36% upside in the latest session, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.57 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.71%, and 5.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.06%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.50, implying an increase of 25.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLEX has been trading -66.19% off suggested target high and -20.34% from its likely low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flex Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares are -8.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 19.75% against 24.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.87 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.86 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 604.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.45% annually.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flex Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Flex Ltd. insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.74% of the shares at 100.48% float percentage. In total, 99.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 55.02 million shares (or 11.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 47.06 million shares, or about 10.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $862.65 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund holds roughly 18.02 million shares. This is just over 3.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $330.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.92 million, or 3.43% of the shares, all valued at about 291.88 million.