Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -13.77% YTD

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s traded shares stood at 1.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.11, to imply an increase of 1.65% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The EXAS share’s 52-week high remains $140.18, putting it -108.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.77. The company has a valuation of $11.19B, with average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EXAS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.89.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

After registering a 1.65% upside in the last session, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.64 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.58%, and -2.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.77%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $112.81, implying an increase of 40.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80.00 and $160.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXAS has been trading -138.41% off suggested target high and -19.21% from its likely low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exact Sciences Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares are -31.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.43% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.10% this quarter before falling -500.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $440.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $432.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $466.34 million and $388.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.60% before jumping 11.40% in the following quarter.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exact Sciences Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Exact Sciences Corporation insiders hold 0.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.35% of the shares at 90.98% float percentage. In total, 90.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.51 million shares (or 10.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.37 million shares, or about 8.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.47 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6.65 million shares. This is just over 3.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $633.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.61 million, or 3.25% of the shares, all valued at about 535.28 million.