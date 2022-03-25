Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.12, to imply an increase of 25.99% or $0.85 in intraday trading. The EVLO share’s 52-week high remains $17.12, putting it -315.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.55. The company has a valuation of $199.66M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 306.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

After registering a 25.99% upside in the last session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.17 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 25.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.85%, and 36.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.13%. Short interest in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw shorts transact 5.5 million shares and set a 32.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.25, implying an increase of 76.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVLO has been trading -579.61% off suggested target high and -45.63% from its likely low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evelo Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares are -44.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.84% against 0.20%.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Evelo Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.69% of the shares at 92.19% float percentage. In total, 91.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.03 million shares (or 43.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.01 million shares, or about 14.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $56.39 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.69 million shares. This is just over 5.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.83 million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about 7.38 million.