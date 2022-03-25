Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB)’s 1.47-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s traded shares stood at 0.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.74, to imply an increase of 0.74% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The ENB share’s 52-week high remains $45.59, putting it 0.33% up since that peak but still an impressive 20.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.18. The company has a valuation of $91.41B, with average of 5.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Enbridge Inc. (ENB), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.58.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

After registering a 0.74% upside in the latest session, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.68 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.47%, and 9.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.20%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.58, implying a decrease of -2.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $41.52 and $47.70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENB has been trading -4.29% off suggested target high and 9.23% from its likely low.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enbridge Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares are 13.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.96% against 12.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.85 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.1 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 94.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.40% annually.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enbridge Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.69, with the share yield ticking at 5.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Enbridge Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.80% of the shares at 53.88% float percentage. In total, 53.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 161.87 million shares (or 7.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 75.96 million shares, or about 3.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.02 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 33.66 million shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.75 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 1.01 billion.