Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Stocks Fall -18.98% YTD; What Next For It?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.40, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The DVAX share’s 52-week high remains $21.39, putting it -87.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.09. The company has a valuation of $1.37B, with an average of 1.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

After registering a 2.15% upside in the last session, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.93 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.71%, and -2.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.98%. Short interest in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) saw shorts transact 15.69 million shares and set a 8.58 days time to cover.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dynavax Technologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares are -41.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 115.79% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 564.30% this quarter before jumping 3,700.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 817.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $210.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.55 million and $83.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 976.60% before jumping 80.40% in the following quarter.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Dynavax Technologies Corporation insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.69% of the shares at 80.89% float percentage. In total, 80.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.33 million shares (or 12.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $294.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 8.41 million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $161.65 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 7.63 million shares. This is just over 6.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $152.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.51 million, or 6.26% of the shares, all valued at about 149.92 million.