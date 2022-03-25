Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Stocks Rise 12.99% YTD; What Next For It?

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.03, to imply a decrease of -0.10% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The DOW share’s 52-week high remains $71.38, putting it -11.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.07. The company has a valuation of $47.49B, with average of 5.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Dow Inc. (DOW), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DOW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.93.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

After registering a -0.10% downside in the latest session, Dow Inc. (DOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.53 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.99%, and 6.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.99%.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dow Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dow Inc. (DOW) shares are 11.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.16% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.90% this quarter before falling -33.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $14.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.9 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.88 billion and $13.88 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.80% before jumping 0.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 411.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 59.79% annually.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dow Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.80, with the share yield ticking at 4.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Dow Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.95% of the shares at 67.05% float percentage. In total, 66.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 63.75 million shares (or 8.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.62 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 45.74 million shares, or about 6.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.59 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dow Inc. (DOW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21.02 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.61 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 1.15 billion.