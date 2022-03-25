Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) Stock Has Gained 29.15% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $89.25, to imply an increase of 2.59% or $2.25 in intraday trading. The CHK share’s 52-week high remains $88.75, putting it 0.56% up since that peak but still an impressive 55.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.34. The company has a valuation of $10.42B, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.04.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

After registering a 2.59% upside in the latest session, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 89.68 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 2.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.11%, and 29.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.11%. Short interest in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) saw shorts transact 12.59 million shares and set a 12.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $105.25, implying an increase of 15.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $133.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHK has been trading -49.02% off suggested target high and 4.76% from its likely low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.64 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.76 billion.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.75, with the share yield ticking at 2.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Chesapeake Energy Corporation insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 121.33% of the shares at 121.39% float percentage. In total, 121.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management Lp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.94 million shares (or 10.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $735.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prudential Financial, Inc. with 11.79 million shares, or about 10.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $726.17 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and PGIM High Yield Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 5.0 million shares. This is just over 4.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $307.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.88 million, or 4.16% of the shares, all valued at about 310.86 million.