Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Up Almost 193.64% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.31, to imply a decrease of -6.10% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The CISO share’s 52-week high remains $50.00, putting it -501.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $1.04B, with average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

After registering a -6.10% downside in the last session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.78 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -6.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 49.73%, and 193.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.38%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation insiders hold 18.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.