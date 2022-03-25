Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -59.21% Year-To-Date

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.32, to imply an increase of 6.67% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The CPTN share’s 52-week high remains $80.16, putting it -1755.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.62. The company has a valuation of $644.31M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 375.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

After registering a 6.67% upside in the latest session, Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.38 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.37%, and -76.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.21%. Short interest in Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 5.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 71.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPTN has been trading -409.26% off suggested target high and 7.41% from its likely low.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cepton Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Cepton Inc. insiders hold 63.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.33% of the shares at 58.28% float percentage. In total, 21.33% institutions holds shares in the company.