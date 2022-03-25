CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s traded shares stood at 1.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply an increase of 12.10% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The CEAD share’s 52-week high remains $16.86, putting it -506.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $19.38M, with an average of 1.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 693.98K shares over the past 3 months.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) trade information

After registering a 12.10% upside in the last session, CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.93 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 12.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.36%, and 67.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.80%.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) estimates and forecasts

CEAD Dividends

CEA Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CEA Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.