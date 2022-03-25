Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) Gain Of 21.26% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -40.38% – What Should You Do Now?

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply an increase of 16.51% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The CLXT share’s 52-week high remains $7.28, putting it -473.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $50.91M, with average of 130.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Calyxt Inc. (CLXT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLXT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

After registering a 16.51% upside in the last session, Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3100 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 16.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.95%, and 14.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.38%.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Calyxt Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) shares are -65.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.36% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.40% this quarter before jumping 45.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.93 million and $4.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -81.00% before dropping -77.30% in the following quarter.

CLXT Dividends

Calyxt Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Calyxt Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

Calyxt Inc. insiders hold 57.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.91% of the shares at 46.34% float percentage. In total, 19.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 6.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 1.33 million shares, or about 3.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.82 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.18 million shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 0.71 million.