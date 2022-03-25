Boom Or Bust: Where Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) Stock Headed Next?

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.17, to imply an increase of 0.05% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The STOR share’s 52-week high remains $37.13, putting it -27.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.32. The company has a valuation of $7.93B, with average of 2.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give STOR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) trade information

After registering a 0.05% upside in the latest session, STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.66 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.10%, and -1.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.26%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.00, implying an increase of 16.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STOR has been trading -33.7% off suggested target high and 4.01% from its likely low.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing STORE Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) shares are -14.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.23% against 4.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.00% this quarter before jumping 13.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $197.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $203.12 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 18.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.09% annually.

STOR Dividends

STORE Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. STORE Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.54, with the share yield ticking at 5.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s Major holders

STORE Capital Corporation insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.73% of the shares at 85.56% float percentage. In total, 84.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 35.7 million shares (or 12.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.91 million shares, or about 10.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $959.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 11.46 million shares. This is just over 4.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $393.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.97 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 239.78 million.