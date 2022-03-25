Boom Or Bust: What Are Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Future Prospects?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $83.06, to imply a decrease of -0.98% or -$0.82 in intraday trading. The LEN share’s 52-week high remains $117.54, putting it -41.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $79.52. The company has a valuation of $23.37B, with an average of 3.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lennar Corporation (LEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LEN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.59.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

After registering a -0.98% downside in the latest session, Lennar Corporation (LEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 92.19 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.06%, and 1.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.79%. Short interest in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) saw shorts transact 6.93 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $117.44, implying an increase of 29.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $75.00 and $154.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEN has been trading -85.41% off suggested target high and 9.7% from its likely low.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lennar Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares are -15.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.16% against 32.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -19.10% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $6.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.68 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 81.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.70% annually.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lennar Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 1.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.49%.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

Lennar Corporation insiders hold 2.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.39% of the shares at 96.50% float percentage. In total, 94.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.94 million shares (or 10.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 22.32 million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.09 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.43 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $695.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.3 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 590.45 million.