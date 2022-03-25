BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Have Declined -33.90% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $170.41, to imply an increase of 2.45% or $4.08 in intraday trading. The BNTX share’s 52-week high remains $464.00, putting it -172.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $92.93. The company has a valuation of $39.09B, with average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BioNTech SE (BNTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $8.52.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

After registering a 2.45% upside in the last session, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 179.84 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.28%, and 20.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $258.58, implying an increase of 34.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $149.89 and $367.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNTX has been trading -115.83% off suggested target high and 12.04% from its likely low.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioNTech SE share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are -51.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55,400.00% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 343.80% this quarter before jumping 88.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,229.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $4.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.74 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $422.55 million and $1.75 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 981.70% before jumping 170.10% in the following quarter.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioNTech SE has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

BioNTech SE insiders hold 66.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.70% of the shares at 53.44% float percentage. In total, 17.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.53 million shares (or 2.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.68 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 4.19 million shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.08 billion.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund holds roughly 2.06 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $561.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 427.78 million.