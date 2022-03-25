Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Plunging -70.76% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s traded shares stood at 1.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.00, to imply an increase of 2.10% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ATNX share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -475.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $111.67M, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 886.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

After registering a 2.10% upside in the last session, Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2000 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 2.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.08%, and 26.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.48%. Short interest in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw shorts transact 3.77 million shares and set a 3.1 days time to cover.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Athenex Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares are -70.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.56% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.30% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $39.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.64 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.81 million and $41.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 80.00% before dropping -32.60% in the following quarter.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Athenex Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Athenex Inc. insiders hold 13.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.04% of the shares at 56.76% float percentage. In total, 49.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.53 million shares (or 12.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.94 million shares, or about 6.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $20.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.1 million shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.02 million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about 5.13 million.