At Current Prices, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Worth A Patient Look?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s traded shares stood at 2.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.40, to imply an increase of 0.42% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The YUMC share’s 52-week high remains $69.67, putting it -60.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.55. The company has a valuation of $18.01B, with an average of 5.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give YUMC a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

After registering a 0.42% upside in the last session, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.77 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.16%, and -15.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.92%. Short interest in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) saw shorts transact 8.24 million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.92, implying an increase of 23.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $67.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YUMC has been trading -54.56% off suggested target high and 30.88% from its likely low.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yum China Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) shares are -23.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 19.01% against 22.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 17.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yum China Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Yum China Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.35% of the shares at 86.51% float percentage. In total, 86.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 40.73 million shares (or 9.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 32.09 million shares, or about 7.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.6 billion.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 29.28 million shares. This is just over 6.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.67 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.24 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 298.9 million.