At Current Prices, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Worth A Patient Look?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.60, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The KDP share’s 52-week high remains $39.35, putting it -4.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.44. The company has a valuation of $52.83B, with average of 6.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KDP a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside in the latest session, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.14 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.43%, and -2.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.09%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.16, implying an increase of 6.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KDP has been trading -17.02% off suggested target high and 4.26% from its likely low.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) shares are 8.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.63% against -2.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $3.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.33 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.9 billion and $3.14 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.70% before jumping 5.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 58.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.68% annually.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.75, with the share yield ticking at 2.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. insiders hold 40.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.36% of the shares at 85.92% float percentage. In total, 51.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BDT Capital Partners, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 68.29 million shares (or 4.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.52 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 57.89 million shares, or about 4.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.13 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 29.24 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.06 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.93 million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about 971.76 million.