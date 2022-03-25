At Current Prices, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Worth A Patient Look?

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s traded shares stood at 5.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply a decrease of -14.29% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The ICLK share’s 52-week high remains $13.60, putting it -844.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $138.25M, with average of 447.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICLK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

After registering a -14.29% downside in the last session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -14.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.10%, and -46.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.76%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICLK has been trading -455.56% off suggested target high and -455.56% from its likely low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $92.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $78.69 million and $66.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.10% before jumping 14.40% in the following quarter.

ICLK Dividends

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited insiders hold 2.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.92% of the shares at 36.99% float percentage. In total, 35.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nuveen Asset Management. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.93 million shares (or 8.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.33 million shares, or about 6.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $29.46 million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 4.65 million shares. This is just over 5.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 million, or 3.24% of the shares, all valued at about 18.92 million.