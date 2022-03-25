At $8.12 Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Is Worth A Gamble

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s traded shares stood at 2.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.12, to imply an increase of 0.50% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BZUN share’s 52-week high remains $40.00, putting it -392.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.41. The company has a valuation of $529.42M, with an average of 2.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Baozun Inc. (BZUN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BZUN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

After registering a 0.50% upside in the last session, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.73 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.24%, and -26.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.58%. Short interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw shorts transact 6.22 million shares and set a 6.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75.91, implying an increase of 89.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.61 and $189.66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BZUN has been trading -2235.71% off suggested target high and -289.29% from its likely low.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baozun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baozun Inc. (BZUN) shares are -58.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 127.91% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -74.50% this quarter before falling -184.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $500.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $407.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $516.88 million and $312.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.10% before jumping 30.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -31.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -145.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.52% annually.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baozun Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Baozun Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.21% of the shares at 62.21% float percentage. In total, 62.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.18 million shares (or 14.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $178.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. with 2.31 million shares, or about 3.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $40.48 million.

We also have Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baozun Inc. (BZUN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 2.65 million shares. This is just over 3.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 23.52 million.