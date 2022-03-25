Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.54, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The ACGL share’s 52-week high remains $49.15, putting it -3.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.53. The company has a valuation of $18.12B, with an average of 1.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) trade information

After registering a 0.87% upside in the latest session, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.77 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.35%, and 1.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.03%. Short interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw shorts transact 2.62 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.00, implying an increase of 13.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $48.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACGL has been trading -30.42% off suggested target high and -0.97% from its likely low.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arch Capital Group Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) shares are 20.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.98% against 5.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.45 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 57.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 53.60% annually.

ACGL Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s Major holders

Arch Capital Group Ltd. insiders hold 2.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.13% of the shares at 103.15% float percentage. In total, 100.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 36.36 million shares (or 9.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 34.22 million shares, or about 8.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.31 billion.

We also have Artisan International Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Artisan International Value Fund holds roughly 22.71 million shares. This is just over 5.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $867.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.6 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 404.59 million.