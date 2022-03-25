Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.07, to imply an increase of 2.64% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The AM share’s 52-week high remains $11.71, putting it -5.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.26. The company has a valuation of $5.07B, with an average of 4.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give AM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

After registering a 2.64% upside in the latest session, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.02 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 2.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.52%, and 15.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.47%. Short interest in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) saw shorts transact 9.38 million shares and set a 3.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.33, implying a decrease of -7.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AM has been trading -8.4% off suggested target high and 18.7% from its likely low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Midstream Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares are 5.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.71% against 24.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.80% this quarter before jumping 17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $216.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $232.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $203.86 million and $224.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.30% before jumping 3.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 67.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 368.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.20% annually.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antero Midstream Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.90, with the share yield ticking at 8.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Antero Midstream Corporation insiders hold 32.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.94% of the shares at 81.86% float percentage. In total, 54.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 32.36 million shares (or 6.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $337.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.16 million shares, or about 6.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $324.64 million.

We also have Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund holds roughly 21.24 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $204.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.87 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 92.4 million.