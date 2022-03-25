Analysts Say Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo Can Reach $15.47 In 12 Months

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.36, to imply a decrease of -1.32% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The SBS share’s 52-week high remains $9.56, putting it -2.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.76. The company has a valuation of $6.38B, with an average of 3.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SBS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the latest session, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.56 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.46%, and 19.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.29%. Short interest in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) saw shorts transact 6.86 million shares and set a 4.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.63, implying an increase of 11.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.95 and $15.47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBS has been trading -65.28% off suggested target high and 15.06% from its likely low.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -71.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.71% annually.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.03% of the shares at 16.03% float percentage. In total, 16.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Impax Asset Management Group Plc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.35 million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $230.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 6.98 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $51.21 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF holds roughly 3.43 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 20.19 million.