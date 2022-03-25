Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Up 46.14% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 18.25% – Here’s What To Do Now

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s traded shares stood at 2.22 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.92, to imply a decrease of -7.79% or -$2.78 in intraday trading. The ACI share’s 52-week high remains $37.99, putting it -15.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.73. The company has a valuation of $17.65B, with average of 2.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ACI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.63.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

After registering a -7.79% downside in the latest session, Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.16 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -7.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.83%, and 25.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.25%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.06, implying an increase of 3.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACI has been trading -51.88% off suggested target high and 21.02% from its likely low.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Albertsons Companies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) shares are 12.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.95% against 10.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.00% this quarter before falling -6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $16.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.81 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.77 billion and $20.46 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.60% before jumping 6.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -11.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.66% annually.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Albertsons Companies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Albertsons Companies Inc. insiders hold 14.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.63% of the shares at 86.56% float percentage. In total, 73.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 151.82 million shares (or 32.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lubert-Adler Management Compnay, LP with 58.13 million shares, or about 12.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.75 billion.

We also have MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Lord Abbett Bond-Debenture Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 0.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 46.97 million.