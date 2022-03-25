AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) Drops -13.33% YTD: What’s Next?

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s traded shares stood at 3.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.08, to imply an increase of 29.19% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The AGMH share’s 52-week high remains $26.50, putting it -1174.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $46.40M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 215.62K shares over the past 3 months.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) trade information

After registering a 29.19% upside in the last session, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2800 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 29.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.55%, and 23.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.33%. Short interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw shorts transact 92040.0 shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) estimates and forecasts

AGMH Dividends

AGM Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AGM Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s Major holders

AGM Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 39.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.24% of the shares at 12.02% float percentage. In total, 7.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21233.0 shares (or 0.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 14953.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 15317.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12918.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.