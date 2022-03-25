After The Stock Rose 36.29% Over The Week, Is 111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Still A Buy?

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s traded shares stood at 3.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.23, to imply an increase of 3.19% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The YI share’s 52-week high remains $15.67, putting it -385.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $195.90M, with average of 317.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 111 Inc. (YI), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

After registering a 3.19% upside in the last session, 111 Inc. (YI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.49 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 3.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.29%, and 21.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.13, implying an increase of 93.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51.13 and $51.13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YI has been trading -1482.97% off suggested target high and -1482.97% from its likely low.

111 Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $472.89 million.

YI Dividends

111 Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 111 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

111 Inc. insiders hold 9.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.92% of the shares at 17.56% float percentage. In total, 15.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Elephas Investment Management Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.44 million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artal Group S.A. with 0.97 million shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.96 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 111 Inc. (YI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 31476.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30685.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.