After The Stock Rose 1.61% Over The Week, Is Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Still A Buy?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s traded shares stood at 3.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.51, to imply a decrease of -9.78% or -$3.95 in intraday trading. The HUN share’s 52-week high remains $41.65, putting it -14.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.09. The company has a valuation of $8.77B, with an average of 3.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Huntsman Corporation (HUN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HUN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.91.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) trade information

After registering a -9.78% downside in the latest session, Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.62 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -9.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.61%, and 1.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.00%. Short interest in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) saw shorts transact 3.49 million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.11, implying an increase of 20.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $67.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUN has been trading -83.51% off suggested target high and 1.4% from its likely low.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Huntsman Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) shares are 49.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.71% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.40% this quarter before jumping 22.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $2.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.67 billion and $1.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.20% before jumping 8.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 304.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.53% annually.

HUN Dividends

Huntsman Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huntsman Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.75, with the share yield ticking at 1.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.53%.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s Major holders

Huntsman Corporation insiders hold 9.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.60% of the shares at 95.93% float percentage. In total, 86.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.96 million shares (or 9.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $620.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.58 million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $372.39 million.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huntsman Corporation (HUN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 6.99 million shares. This is just over 3.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $227.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.67 million, or 2.60% of the shares, all valued at about 167.67 million.