After Jumping 0.75% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES)?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.16, to imply a decrease of -5.90% or -$0.95 in intraday trading. The GTES share’s 52-week high remains $18.94, putting it -24.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.43. The company has a valuation of $4.62B, with average of 652.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GTES a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

After registering a -5.90% downside in the latest session, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.38 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -5.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.75%, and 4.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.26%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.75, implying an increase of 23.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTES has been trading -71.5% off suggested target high and -12.14% from its likely low.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gates Industrial Corporation plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares are -1.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.22% against 22.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $829.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $931.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $794.2 million and $881.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.50% before jumping 5.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 266.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.99% annually.

GTES Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s Major holders

Gates Industrial Corporation plc insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.96% of the shares at 101.20% float percentage. In total, 100.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 192.34 million shares (or 65.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.82 million shares, or about 3.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $143.46 million.

We also have Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd holds roughly 5.65 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.65 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 91.91 million.