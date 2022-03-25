After A Decline Of -53.1% From The High, Can Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Recover Quickly?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s traded shares stood at 1.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $116.73, to imply a decrease of -0.35% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The ASND share’s 52-week high remains $178.71, putting it -53.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $96.97. The company has a valuation of $6.71B, with average of 318.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

After registering a -0.35% downside in the last session, Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 126.79 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.49%, and 8.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.23%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares are -30.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.68% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.10% this quarter before falling -72.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $651.1k and $878.24k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 509.70% before jumping 987.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 15.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.13% annually.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Ascendis Pharma A/S insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.19% of the shares at 104.25% float percentage. In total, 104.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 13.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 7.39 million shares, or about 12.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.18 billion.

We also have Artisan Mid-Cap Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Artisan Mid-Cap Fund holds roughly 1.35 million shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $215.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 178.99 million.