After A Decline Of -1.27% From The High, Can EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Recover Quickly?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $123.32, to imply an increase of 1.91% or $2.31 in intraday trading. The EOG share’s 52-week high remains $124.89, putting it -1.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.86. The company has a valuation of $72.10B, with average of 5.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EOG a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.2.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

After registering a 1.91% upside in the latest session, EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 124.89 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.66%, and 10.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.40%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $134.00, implying an increase of 7.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $102.00 and $168.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EOG has been trading -36.23% off suggested target high and 17.29% from its likely low.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EOG Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) shares are 62.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.90% against 43.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 350.70% this quarter before jumping 59.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $5.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.3 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.97 billion and $3.69 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 98.40% before jumping 43.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 864.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.63% annually.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EOG Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

EOG Resources Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.75% of the shares at 88.07% float percentage. In total, 87.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.94 million shares (or 8.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 48.37 million shares, or about 8.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.88 billion.

We also have Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Amcap Fund holds roughly 20.72 million shares. This is just over 3.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.66 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.49 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 1.32 billion.