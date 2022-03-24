Why Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $81.57, to imply a decrease of -8.29% or -$7.37 in intraday trading. The THO share’s 52-week high remains $149.38, putting it -83.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $80.47. The company has a valuation of $4.32B, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 915.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) trade information

After registering a -8.29% downside in the last session, Thor Industries Inc. (THO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 89.22 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -8.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.82%, and -7.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.39%. Short interest in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw shorts transact 4.78 million shares and set a 6.72 days time to cover.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Thor Industries Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Thor Industries Inc. (THO) shares are -24.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.47% against 36.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.40% this quarter before jumping 10.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.89 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 194.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.90% annually.

THO Dividends

Thor Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Thor Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.72, with the share yield ticking at 2.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.76%.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s Major holders

Thor Industries Inc. insiders hold 4.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.77% of the shares at 96.99% float percentage. In total, 92.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.84 million shares (or 10.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $717.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 5.41 million shares, or about 9.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $664.6 million.

We also have Amcap Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Thor Industries Inc. (THO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Amcap Fund holds roughly 2.68 million shares. This is just over 4.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $329.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.32 million, or 4.16% of the shares, all valued at about 284.29 million.