Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s traded shares stood at 2.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.95, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HMHC share’s 52-week high remains $21.13, putting it -0.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.53. The company has a valuation of $2.69B, with average of 3.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the latest session, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.00 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.10%, and 0.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.06%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 48.50% this quarter before jumping 14.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $169.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $162.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $203.56 million and $146.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.60% before jumping 11.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 100.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

HMHC Dividends

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s Major holders

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.58% of the shares at 89.67% float percentage. In total, 88.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.12 million shares (or 11.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $227.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. with 11.0 million shares, or about 8.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $177.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 6.38 million shares. This is just over 5.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.63 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 58.43 million.