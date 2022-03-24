Why FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.07, to imply an increase of 3.94% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The FREY share’s 52-week high remains $14.37, putting it -29.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.65. The company has a valuation of $1.27B, with average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for FREYR Battery (FREY), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FREY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

After registering a 3.94% upside in the last session, FREYR Battery (FREY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.27 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.83%, and 29.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.67, implying an increase of 37.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FREY has been trading -80.67% off suggested target high and -8.4% from its likely low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FREYR Battery share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FREYR Battery (FREY) shares are 8.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.71% against 20.30%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $750k.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FREYR Battery has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

FREYR Battery insiders hold 26.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.40% of the shares at 72.99% float percentage. In total, 53.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.71 million shares (or 10.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spring Creek Capital LLC with 11.5 million shares, or about 9.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $128.57 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FREYR Battery (FREY) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds roughly 2.29 million shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.15 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 12.85 million.