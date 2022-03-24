Why Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.74, to imply a decrease of -5.60% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The AMBO share’s 52-week high remains $3.19, putting it -331.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $17.22M, with average of 91.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

After registering a -5.60% downside in the last session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2100 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -5.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.99%, and 5.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $270.00, implying an increase of 99.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $270.00 and $270.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMBO has been trading -36386.49% off suggested target high and -36386.49% from its likely low.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

AMBO Dividends

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has its next earnings report out between January 05 and January 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.49% of the shares at 1.49% float percentage. In total, 1.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.15 million shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.