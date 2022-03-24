Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) Recovered -10.18% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -51.35% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.77, to imply a decrease of -20.30% or -$15.73 in intraday trading. The VICR share’s 52-week high remains $164.76, putting it -166.73% down since that peak but still an impressive -10.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.06. The company has a valuation of $2.64B, with average of 301.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vicor Corporation (VICR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VICR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) trade information

After registering a -20.30% downside in the last session, Vicor Corporation (VICR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 79.45 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -20.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.37%, and -33.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.35%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $136.67, implying an increase of 54.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $130.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VICR has been trading -142.84% off suggested target high and -110.46% from its likely low.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 73.10% this quarter before jumping 52.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $101 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $108.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $84.3 million and $86.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.80% before jumping 24.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 208.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

VICR Dividends

Vicor Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vicor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s Major holders

Vicor Corporation insiders hold 30.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.90% of the shares at 81.00% float percentage. In total, 55.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.26 million shares (or 7.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $286.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.1 million shares, or about 6.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $266.61 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vicor Corporation (VICR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.45 million shares. This is just over 4.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $207.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.93 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 124.81 million.