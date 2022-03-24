Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) On Wednesday â€“ Down -17.84% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.06 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $2.41, to imply a decrease of -28.27% or -$0.95 in intraday trading. The VEV shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $8.32, putting it -245.23% down since that peak but still an impressive -17.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.84. The company has a valuation of $117.24M, with an average of 43460.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 64.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) trade information

After registering a -28.27% downside in the latest session, Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.69 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -28.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.43%, and -11.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.00%. Short interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 2.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.00, implying an increase of 90.36% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEV has been trading -937.34% off suggested target high and -937.34% from its likely low.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) estimates and forecasts

VEV Dividends

Vicinity Motor Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vicinity Motor Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)â€™s Major holders

Vicinity Motor Corp. insiders hold 11.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.77% of the shares at 0.86% float percentage. In total, 0.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 45713.0 shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Inspire Advisors, Llc with 24429.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.