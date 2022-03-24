Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s traded shares stood at 10.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.76, to imply an increase of 1.81% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The VNE share’s 52-week high remains $40.46, putting it -10.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.28. The company has a valuation of $4.02B, with average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Veoneer Inc. (VNE), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VNE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

After registering a 1.81% upside in the latest session, Veoneer Inc. (VNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.85 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.61%, and 2.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.75%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.99, implying an increase of 0.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.95 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNE has been trading -0.65% off suggested target high and -0.52% from its likely low.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veoneer Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Veoneer Inc. (VNE) shares are 4.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.06% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.60% this quarter before jumping 32.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $458.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $448.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $455 million and $417.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.80% before jumping 7.50% in the following quarter.

VNE Dividends

Veoneer Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Veoneer Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Major holders

Veoneer Inc. insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.88% of the shares at 59.14% float percentage. In total, 58.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.02 million shares (or 7.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $273.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund with 5.5 million shares, or about 4.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $187.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veoneer Inc. (VNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 17.9 million.