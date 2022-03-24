UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -25.51% Year-To-Date

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s traded shares stood at 2.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.41, to imply a decrease of -4.55% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The UWMC share’s 52-week high remains $10.98, putting it -148.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.93. The company has a valuation of $7.06B, with average of 2.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UWMC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

After registering a -4.55% downside in the last session, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.85 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.78%, and -1.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.51%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.08, implying an increase of 13.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UWMC has been trading -58.73% off suggested target high and -2.04% from its likely low.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UWM Holdings Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) shares are -36.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.29% against 0.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $661.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $655.19 million.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UWM Holdings Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 9.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

UWM Holdings Corporation insiders hold 3.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.50% of the shares at 34.76% float percentage. In total, 33.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.93 million shares (or 8.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.44 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.57 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.04 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 12.09 million.