uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) Stocks Fall -74.81% YTD; What Next For It?

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s traded shares stood at 0.94 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.93, to imply an increase of 16.04% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The UCL share’s 52-week high remains $13.95, putting it -622.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $46.23M, with average of 317.73K shares over the past 3 months.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

After registering a 16.04% upside in the latest session, uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2344 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 16.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.75%, and -2.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.81%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 91.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UCL has been trading -1091.71% off suggested target high and -1091.71% from its likely low.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing uCloudlink Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) shares are -67.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.18% against 18.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $17.55 million.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. uCloudlink Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

uCloudlink Group Inc. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.88% of the shares at 22.89% float percentage. In total, 22.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 28453.0 shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 15000.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $98850.0.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 12409.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81775.0