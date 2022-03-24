U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.67, to imply an increase of 3.51% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The SLCA share’s 52-week high remains $17.83, putting it -0.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.22. The company has a valuation of $1.30B, with average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SLCA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

After registering a 3.51% upside in the last session, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.00 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 3.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.94%, and 57.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 87.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying a decrease of -26.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLCA has been trading 9.45% off suggested target high and 37.75% from its likely low.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) shares are 139.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.33% against 14.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.50% this quarter before jumping 40.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $255.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $275.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $227.28 million and $234.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.40% before jumping 17.60% in the following quarter.

SLCA Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.92% of the shares at 81.99% float percentage. In total, 79.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.36 million shares (or 16.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.04 million shares, or about 6.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $40.24 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.06 million shares. This is just over 6.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.46 million, or 5.98% of the shares, all valued at about 35.65 million.