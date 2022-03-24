Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Is Down -1.86% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.34, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The TWO share’s 52-week high remains $8.15, putting it -52.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.76. The company has a valuation of $1.84B, with average of 4.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TWO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside in the latest session, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.45 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.86%, and 4.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.32%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 2.91% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWO has been trading -12.36% off suggested target high and 6.37% from its likely low.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Two Harbors Investment Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) shares are -19.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.66% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.60% this quarter before falling -5.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $12.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.93 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 106.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.33% annually.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 12.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Two Harbors Investment Corp. insiders hold 0.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.39% of the shares at 70.93% float percentage. In total, 70.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 61.01 million shares (or 17.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.67 million shares, or about 10.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $211.6 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 24.11 million shares. This is just over 7.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $139.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.68 million, or 3.10% of the shares, all valued at about 61.6 million.