There Has Been A 2.12% Incline For CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX). So What’s Next?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.31, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The CX share’s 52-week high remains $9.09, putting it -71.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.34. The company has a valuation of $7.76B, with an average of 6.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

After registering a 2.12% upside in the latest session, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.36 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.16%, and -5.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.30%. Short interest in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw shorts transact 6.97 million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.48, implying an increase of 37.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $11.03 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CX has been trading -107.72% off suggested target high and -12.99% from its likely low.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares are -28.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.29% against 23.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,800.00% this quarter before jumping 120.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.73 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.85 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -60.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 193.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.20% annually.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.94% of the shares at 34.94% float percentage. In total, 34.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 66.0 million shares (or 4.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $447.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 43.31 million shares, or about 2.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $293.64 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 38.58 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $261.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.4 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 60.44 million.