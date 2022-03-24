Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Up 7.69% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -88.69% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s traded shares stood at 3.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -0.25% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The TANH share’s 52-week high remains $16.30, putting it -3034.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $3.24M, with average of 830.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside in the last session, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5520 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, dropping -0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.29%, and -78.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.69%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on October 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Tantech Holdings Ltd insiders hold 17.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.84% of the shares at 14.38% float percentage. In total, 11.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.19 million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Anson Funds Management LP with 1.2 million shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.55 million.