Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Shares Fall By -3.53 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.61, to imply an increase of 0.74% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The SYF share’s 52-week high remains $52.49, putting it -43.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.76. The company has a valuation of $18.87B, with average of 6.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Synchrony Financial (SYF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SYF a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

After registering a 0.74% upside in the latest session, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.20 this Wednesday, 03/23/22, jumping 0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.53%, and -14.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.53, implying an increase of 30.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYF has been trading -77.55% off suggested target high and -11.99% from its likely low.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synchrony Financial share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares are -24.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.25% against 5.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.00% this quarter before falling -34.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $3.6 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.53 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.62 billion and $3.47 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.70% before jumping 1.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 222.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.92% annually.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synchrony Financial has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 2.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

Synchrony Financial insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.46% of the shares at 99.93% float percentage. In total, 99.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 65.5 million shares (or 12.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 50.31 million shares, or about 9.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.33 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 22.15 million shares. This is just over 4.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.03 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.55 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 721.58 million.